Niemann, John L.2/13/47 - 9/29/20John passed away after a short battle with cancer at the age of 73. He is survived by his two children Corine Roberts-Niemann and John Joseph Niemann, grandson Elias Niemann, and brothers Joe & Jim Niemann. His kindness and generosity is known to so many. John leaves behind a legacy of family, continuous improvement, and universal compassion. He has touched our family, our city, and so many friends with his love. Memorial Service planned for Oct. 11, 2020. Visit monarchsociety.com for more information.