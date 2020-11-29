Laydon, John
John Laydon aged 67, left his earthly body to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. John will live on in the hearts and memories of his family, including his beloved wife of 47 years, Lauren; son's Abraham (Kimberly) Laydon and Luke (Nicole) Laydon; grandchildren, Ava, Thane, Elle, Sloane, and Bolden; mother, Delores Butler, and many special siblings, cousins, and extended relatives. John asked that in lieu of flowers that people purchase trees for their own home, his favorite was the Aspen. His final wishes were that people love God, each other, and the land. Funeral Services will be held virtually from the Pavilion of Reflections at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery at 11:30AM on Saturday, December 5th, 2020. The link to view the webex services is https://svccorp.webex.com/svccorp/j.php?MTID=m5bc184571e8bff9d9d3fb9f9c44994f4
. John will then be laid to rest following the services in a private graveside ceremony.