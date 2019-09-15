|
|
McCain, John Mark
"Mac"
7/13/1964 - 9/3/2019
John Mark "Mac" McCain was born July 13,1964 in Shreveport, LA, the son of Rev. Carl Ray McCain and Jackie Lowman McCain. He passed September 3, 2019 in Colorado.
Mac is succeeded by daughter Morgan Rae McCain and step-daughter Nicole Joli and four sisters: Becky McCain, Carol Cochran, Kay Weishaar and Anne McCain-Plungis, and ten nieces and nephews.
Mac graduated from Lakewood High School in 1982 and attended the University of Northern Colorado where he studied music and classical guitar.
A gifted vocalist, guitarist and songwriter, he performed professionally in the Vail Valley.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019