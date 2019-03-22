Denver Post Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
John Martin O'Connor


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Martin O'Connor Obituary
O'Connor, John Martin

In loving memory of John O'Connor, husband, father, Papa, brother, cousin, friend, who passed away peacefully with family and loved ones near, on March 19, 2019, in his home in Centennial, CO. John was born Sept. 19, 1939 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anne (nee Bennett), and his children: Kathleen (Gary), Kerry (Tim), Michael, William, Marybeth (Carl), Noreen, John (Grace), and his fifteen grandchildren. Also by sister Eileen (Marty), brother Michael (Kay), his loving cousin Jerry (Eileen) Rafferty, and his O'Connor/Barrett clans in Ireland, as well as a tapestry of dear friends far and wide. Visitation Sun. 2-7 p.m. at Horan & McConaty's Family Chapel, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial. Visitation Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to noon, with the service at noon. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. To leave condolences, visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
