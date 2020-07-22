1/
John Metcalf
1948 - 2020
John, Metcalf
February 14,1948 - July 10, 2020

On July 10, 2020 John Metcalf passed away at his home in Aurora, CO. after a long battle with ALS. He was born on February 14, 1948 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. John Was survived by his wife Charlene, daughter Sandi and grandson Brandan, brother Jerry, sister Mary, a nephew and 2 nieces.
John appreciated the help, support and concern of all his friends. John raced stock cars his whole life as a hobby. His final years were with Team Re/Max racing. He raced the Southwest Tour, Winston West, ARCA and 24 hours of Daytona with teammate Dave Liniger. He spent the next 17 years in his business C4 Custom Rods, were he built street rods and custom cars. John was an avid hunter. He loved hunting ducks and geese with his grandson Brandan.

Due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions, a celebration of life is pending. The family will announce details at a later date.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Colorado - East
12162 East Mississippi Ave.
Aurora, CO 80012
(303) 797-6888
