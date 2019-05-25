Home

Lakewood United Methodist Church
1390 Brentwood St
Lakewood, CO 80214
Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Ft. Logan
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood United Methodist Church
1390 Brentwood Street
Lakewood, CO
Nyberg, John
2/16/1928 - 4/30/2019

Nyberg, Roberta
7/22/1935 - 5/8/2019

John and Roberta were married 61 years and were devoted parents, grandparents, friends and community members. They are survived by their loving family including; daughters Diane Seltz (Patrik Ericsson) and Lynda Walsh (Jim); granddaughters Jennifer and Hayley Seltz, Emily and Katie Walsh and many extended family members. Burial at Ft. Logan Thursday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m. Celebration of Life Service to honor John and Roberta on Friday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 1390 Brentwood Street, Lakewood. Memorial gifts may be made to Lutheran Medical Center Foundation in memory of John and Roberta Nyberg.
