Nyberg, John
2/16/1928 - 4/30/2019
Nyberg, Roberta
7/22/1935 - 5/8/2019
John and Roberta were married 61 years and were devoted parents, grandparents, friends and community members. They are survived by their loving family including; daughters Diane Seltz (Patrik Ericsson) and Lynda Walsh (Jim); granddaughters Jennifer and Hayley Seltz, Emily and Katie Walsh and many extended family members. Burial at Ft. Logan Thursday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m. Celebration of Life Service to honor John and Roberta on Friday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 1390 Brentwood Street, Lakewood. Memorial gifts may be made to Lutheran Medical Center Foundation in memory of John and Roberta Nyberg.
Published in Denver Post from May 25 to May 27, 2019