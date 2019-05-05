|
|
Grimm, John O.
3/9/1920 - 5/2/2019
John Grimm, 99, passed away in Colorado Springs on 5/2/2019. He was born and raised in Keansburg, N. J. He graduated from Rutgers in 1950 and retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1979 after a 30 year career as an electrical engineer. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris, his children and their spouses: Roger (Arlynn) Grimm; Karen (Lionel) Lucero; Linda (Tom) Willits; Rebecca (Al) Wegner; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He will be warmly remembered as a loving father/grandfather, a kind soul, and as a man with an adventurous spirit. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery on Saturday, May 11th at 1:00. A memorial service will be held: at 2:00 Sunday, May 12th in Colorado Springs at 2305 Patriot Heights.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 11, 2019