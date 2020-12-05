1/1
Dr. John Orville Golden
1937 - 2020
Golden, Dr. John Orville
1/8/1937 - 11/14/2020

Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Jack and Ann Golden. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Lynne Golden, Golden CO; daughters Lisa (Vernon) Dugger, Lakewood, CO; Linda (Mike) Scott, Abilene, TX; sons Johnny (Tobi) Golden, Iraan, TX; Jimmy (Jennifer) Golden, Golden, CO; grandchildren Laura Lynne Dugger, Franklin, NC, Daniel Dugger, Lakewood, CO, Brendan Phillips, Oklahoma City, OK, Grace Ann Phillips, Abilene, TX, Derek (Kara) Scott, Carrollton, TX, Allison (Josh) Westman, Abilene, TX, Jalyn Scott, Abilene, TX, Tanner (Kelsey) Cote, Wasilla, AK, Aubrie Golden, Boise ID, Jack Golden, Golden, CO, Jay Golden, Golden, CO, Jillian Golden, Golden, CO; great-grandchild Kayden Cote, Wasilla, AK.

Dr. Golden graduated with a bachelor's and master's degrees from Vanderbilt University and he received his PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1964 from Iowa State University. He spent most of his career at the Colorado School of Mines, beginning in 1967. He was a Professor, the Director of Research Services, the Dean of the Graduate School, and the Vice President for Academic Affairs. He later served as the Chief Academic Officer of the Petroleum Institute of Abu Dhabi. Dr. Golden was a life-long member of the Church of Christ, serving as an elder of the Golden Church of Christ.

Private memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. In light of these difficult times, the family suggests sending donations to The Action Center of Jefferson County. Donations can be made online via theactioncenter.org, or by mail to 8755 W. 14th Avenue, Lakewood CO 80215.


Published in Denver Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foothills Cremation & Funeral Service - Golden
1100 Johnson Road
Golden, CO 80402
(303) 279-1110
