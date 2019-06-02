|
|
Mulligan, John P
"Jack"
August 4, 1935 - May 28, 2019
John "Jack" Patrick Mulligan, age 83, passed away surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, May 28 after a battle against Melanoma cancer.
Born August 4, 1935 in Peabody, MA. After graduating from Peabody High School, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1954 with an honorable discharge from the Reserves in 1962. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, MA. While working for Stone & Webster Engineering Corp, he moved his family from Salem, Massachusetts to Colorado in 1976 and retired after 30+ years.
Jack is survived by Carol Mulligan, Spouse for almost 60 years; brother Hugh Mulligan (Kay) and sister Ann Bettencourt (Tony); Daughters Colleen Mulligan (Bill Swanson) and Kathleen Wiggins; Sons John Jr (Kathleen), David (Diana), and Brian (Amy); ten grandkids and one great granddaughter: Michael (Ashley), Alexandra, Stephen, Taylor, John, Brigid, Shannon, Maura, Brendan, Collin, and Madison Mae.
Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on June 12, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 West Chatfield Ave, Littleton, CO 80128.
Private burial to follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.
Jack wanted everyone to know "I never took many Mulligan's on the golf course".
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019