Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
BMH/BJ Congregation
450 S. Monaco Pkwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Peterson Obituary
Peterson, John

John Peterson, Denver; Husband of Marie Peterson; Father of Jakob Peterson, Ella Peterson, and Levi Peterson; Son of Mary and the late Louis Peterson; Brother of Robert "Bob" (Elizabeth) Peterson, WA, Bill (Carla) Peterson, WA, Lou Peterson, WA, and Michelle (Chris) Atkinson, WA; Grandfather of Lyla; Service, Wednesday, 11:00am, BMH/BJ Congregation, 450 S. Monaco Pkwy; Interment Mount Nebo Memorial Park; Contributions to BMH/BJ Congregation.
Published in Denver Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldman Mortuary
Download Now