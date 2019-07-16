|
|
Peterson, John
John Peterson, Denver; Husband of Marie Peterson; Father of Jakob Peterson, Ella Peterson, and Levi Peterson; Son of Mary and the late Louis Peterson; Brother of Robert "Bob" (Elizabeth) Peterson, WA, Bill (Carla) Peterson, WA, Lou Peterson, WA, and Michelle (Chris) Atkinson, WA; Grandfather of Lyla; Service, Wednesday, 11:00am, BMH/BJ Congregation, 450 S. Monaco Pkwy; Interment Mount Nebo Memorial Park; Contributions to BMH/BJ Congregation.
Published in Denver Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019