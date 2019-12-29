|
Pidick, John
1938 - 2019
John Matthew Pidick, 81, of Denver, died unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 25, 2019, as he was getting ready to join his family for Christmas dinner. His positive attitude, thoughtful listening and sage advice will be greatly missed.
John was born, the only son of Jack and Dolores Pidick, in Chicago, IL on May 30, 1938. He attended the University of Notre Dame ('61) where he made life-long friends with whom he continued to attend many football games over the years. Following graduation, he served in the US Army at Fort Hood in Killeen, TX, and then worked for over 40 years as a CPA and as a self-employed management consultant in the health-care industry.
John, his first wife Ruth, and their three daughters moved to the Denver area in 1972 and they fell in love with Colorado, where they all still reside. John was an avid skier, enjoyed mountain car rides, and was a super fan at his grandchildren's sporting events. Since 2011, he was an active member of the Notre Dame Club of Denver and served on the Alumni Board of Directors.
In 2004, John married Helen Cahill and together they enjoyed many years going on long walks in Wash Park, drinking chai at Starbucks, and eating ice cream. John was extremely proud of his three daughters and his 10 grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his wife Helen; his eldest daughter Michelle, and her children Jake, Liz, Jessy, Joe and Taye; his middle daughter Lori (Mark Niles), and her children Griffin and Ally; and his youngest daughter Theress (Andy Mendelsberg), and her children Drew, Tatum and Peyton.
A memorial service will be held for friends and family on Thursday, Jan. 2nd at 1pm at Fairmount Cemetery, Quebec Place Chapel, 430 S Quebec St, Denver, CO 80247. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of John Pidick to the Notre Dame Club of Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 29, 2019