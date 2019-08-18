Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aspen Mortuary
6370 Union Street
Arvada, CO 80004
(303) 422-8882
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Allen House Pavillion
Arvada, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ponis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ponis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ponis Obituary
Ponis, John
Jack
1/2/34 - 7/25/19

Having lived a full and rich life for 85 years, Jack Ponis died July 25, 2019, in Arvada, CO. Born to George and Frances Ponis in Phoenixville, PA, on 1/2/34 (no kidding), he enjoyed an adventurous childhood in the tunnel hill neighborhood of Phoenixville along with his older brother, Duke, (now deceased) and his younger sister, Arlene.
Jack married Roberta (Bobbie) Russell in 1965. They moved to Colorado in 1967 where both were teachers in Jefferson County Public Schools. Jack retired from teaching/coaching in 1996.
Jack is survived by his wife Bobbie, son Kevin Ponis, daughters Kimberly Greason ans Deborah Erickson (Brent), sister Arlene Martin, grandchildren, Kaden Rahne, Cooper and Raleigh Greason, and Brenna, Blakely and Remy Erickson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Sunday, September 15, at the Allen House Pavillion in Arvada from 12 to 3. Further details of this open house celebration may be found on the Jack Ponis Celebration of Life Facebook page. Memories and photos may be left there as well as at the Aspen Mortuary website.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, friends consider a donation to the Arvada West High School Foundation which can be done online at the Arvada West High School website.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aspen Mortuary
Download Now