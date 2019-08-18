|
|
Ponis, John
Jack
1/2/34 - 7/25/19
Having lived a full and rich life for 85 years, Jack Ponis died July 25, 2019, in Arvada, CO. Born to George and Frances Ponis in Phoenixville, PA, on 1/2/34 (no kidding), he enjoyed an adventurous childhood in the tunnel hill neighborhood of Phoenixville along with his older brother, Duke, (now deceased) and his younger sister, Arlene.
Jack married Roberta (Bobbie) Russell in 1965. They moved to Colorado in 1967 where both were teachers in Jefferson County Public Schools. Jack retired from teaching/coaching in 1996.
Jack is survived by his wife Bobbie, son Kevin Ponis, daughters Kimberly Greason ans Deborah Erickson (Brent), sister Arlene Martin, grandchildren, Kaden Rahne, Cooper and Raleigh Greason, and Brenna, Blakely and Remy Erickson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Sunday, September 15, at the Allen House Pavillion in Arvada from 12 to 3. Further details of this open house celebration may be found on the Jack Ponis Celebration of Life Facebook page. Memories and photos may be left there as well as at the Aspen Mortuary website.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, friends consider a donation to the Arvada West High School Foundation which can be done online at the Arvada West High School website.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019