Raeder, Sr., John Preston
March 1, 1938 - November 7, 2019
John Preston Raeder, Sr. March 21, 1938 - November 7, 2019 was a loving and loyal husband for 57 years to Elinor "Ellie," a strongly devoted Father to his three sons - John Jr., Jim, and Dave, and built a successful furniture manufacturing business over 4 decades. John was born in Harvard, Illinois to Ruth and Dr. Frank Raeder. He was a decorated athlete in football and basketball, before attending the University of Denver. At DU he joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and worked tirelessly to put himself through college before graduating in 1961 with a degree in Business Administration. The following year he was drafted into the US Army, trained at Fort Riley, and dutifully served. Then he married the love of his life, Ellie and together they raised their family with strong core values, spent every holiday and special birthday with family, enjoyed their vacations and fun trips to Las Vegas, and built Premier Furniture together. His sustained work ethic, business intellect, and leadership skills have been passed-on to his sons and now the 3rd generation.
Pa's pride and joy were his many grandchildren, and he never missed a game or school event of any kind. He was keenly aware of every family member's life, surprising all of us with his poignant and hand written letters, along with funny little gifts and messages at every turn. He was beloved by his family for his kindness, quiet but purposeful intent, and strong character.
John is survived by his wife Ellie; John Jr. (Debbie) Mandy, John III "Jack," Caroline; Jim (Kim) Jimmy, Kate, Jenna, Jake; Dave (Julie) Lauren, Buck, Abbie, Jack.
A small family service will be held on Saturday morning, November 16th at Olinger Crown Hill Chapel and Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO. We welcome friends to join us at 1:00 pm at Cherry Hills Country Club, 4125 S. University Blvd, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado 80113.
Donations may be made in honor of John P. Raeder, Sr. to the DU Men's basketball program - Code 20030220. Gift hotline number: 303-871-2311.
We are so grateful for everyone's support and loving comments.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019