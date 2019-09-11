|
|
Gill, John R.
John Robinson Gill, 93, passed away on August 29, 2019 in Arvada, Colorado surrounded by his loving family. Born August 17, 1926 to Whitford and Lucile (Robinson) Gill, John was one of five boys raised on a farm near the town of Brush, Colorado. He married his high school sweetheart Mildred "Millie" Stitt and then attended medical school at University of Colorado (class of 1952).
He practiced plastic and reconstructive surgery in the Denver area, primarily at Lutheran Hospital. Although highly respected for his surgical skills, he also had a reputation for using humor to lighten the mood in the operating room. Dr. Gill was known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a dedicated physician, and avid private pilot and airplane builder.
He was preceded in death by Millie, after 58 years of marriage. He considered himself a very lucky man to have a second wonderful woman in his life when he married Bernadean "Bernie" Westerlin on December 3, 2009.
Dr. Gill will be fondly remembered by his wife Bernie; three children: Tim (spouse Scott Miller); Jennifer (spouse Dale Fahrion), and Laura (spouse David Campbell, deceased); grandchildren Katie, Leisi, Orion, and Maggie. Also by Bernie's daughter Debra Westerlin and his brother, Harold Barton Gill.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Dr. Gill will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, October 13th, in the Denver area. For information please email [email protected]
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019