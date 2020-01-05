Denver Post Obituaries
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Quebec Place at Fairmount
430 S. Quebec St.
Denver , CO
John Robert Smith


1925 - 2019
John Robert Smith Obituary
Smith, John Robert
7/6/1925 - 12/26/2019
US Army Command Sergeant Major

This extraordinary husband, father, brother passed away in his sleep in Parker, CO, preceding his wife Judy. He is survived by children Linda (Terry), Alan, and Shirley (Ted) and 3 of 12 siblings: Peggy, Norman (Deannie) and George (Sandra).
John retired a Command Sergeant Major in 1974 after 30 years including WWII, Korea and Vietnam, awarded 22 medals. He co-founded the US Army Medical Command Japan and and was a member of the E9ers Association and American Legion. After the Army, John earned a college degree, was head of Security at Windsor Gardens and an avid fisherman.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Honor Bell, or .
Services will be held at Quebec Place at Fairmount, 430 S. Quebec St. in Denver on January 7, 2020 beginning at 10:00am.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020
