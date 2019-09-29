|
Munn, John S.
01/08/1933 - 09/23/2019
John S. Munn passed away on September 23, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
An ardent Wolverine fan, John received both his BSE (1955) and MBA (1958) from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He had many successful business pursuits including Owner/President of Wheel Horse Products and Owner of Vista Verde Ranch, Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He also gave of his time and talents to help many with the University of Michigan Medical Center (Chair, Momentum Executive Committee), University of Michigan Cancer Center (Chair, Advisory Committee), President/Director of the Munn Foundation, Inc., Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, and the Colorado Dude Ranch Association.
John was preceded in death by his father Roy S. Munn, his mother Eleanor Bassett, sister Betty Mann, and first wife Carole (DuMahaut). He is survived by his wife Suzanne (Clapp), his son John, Jr. (Nan), daughter Laura Seagram Mize (Brian), stepdaughters Wendy McNarney, Becky Hoskins and Jane Wolfe, and 11 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John S. and Suzanne C. Munn Endowed Research Fund at the University of Michigan Cancer Center, http://victors.us/johnsmunn.
