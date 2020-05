John was part of our family. Growing up in North Denver it always seems we go to school together become friends and later family. You will see alot of people say how nice, funny, sweet, caring, loving this man was. John he was an old soul big as life, caring and tender, God fearing man. He lived his life with no regrets, but passionate about his family, grandchildren, children, his friends. John's smile and love of life was pure joy to see. He made sure to talk to everyone he came in contact with, listened to you, share ideas philosophy, dreams, drinks, food, dance He was our best man at our wedding vow renewal. Our hearts are deeply saddened by his passing, but his memories will live on in each of us in our minds, we keep a piece of him and know that we are better people because of him. You are so loved and missed my friend. To your family we ask God to comfort them, provide strength, love to them. May they take comfort in knowing how much you meant to this world and how much joy, laughter, and love you have given and now allow us to give that love back to you and your family know that we all care. May God Bless you all, and John watch over all of us until we meet again. Blessings. We know your style, anything to make us smile.

David Dorcas

Friend