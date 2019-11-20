Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Schaul


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Schaul Obituary
Schaul, John

Born May 24, 1943, in Denver, CO. John died November 11th peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John is survived by his wife, companion and best friend of 58 years, Jane C. Schaul. Loving and involved father & father-in-law to John & Pam and Frank & Maureen. Proud & happy grandfather to Frank & Maddie Schaul. Preceded in death by his father, mother, & sister. John proudly served in the US Marine Corps. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Laos. He was a proud Teamsters Union member & built custom homes. John loved to cook delicious food & spend time with his family. Funeral Service, Mon. Nov. 25, 11am at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -