Schaul, John
Born May 24, 1943, in Denver, CO. John died November 11th peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John is survived by his wife, companion and best friend of 58 years, Jane C. Schaul. Loving and involved father & father-in-law to John & Pam and Frank & Maureen. Proud & happy grandfather to Frank & Maddie Schaul. Preceded in death by his father, mother, & sister. John proudly served in the US Marine Corps. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Laos. He was a proud Teamsters Union member & built custom homes. John loved to cook delicious food & spend time with his family. Funeral Service, Mon. Nov. 25, 11am at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019