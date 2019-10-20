|
Schoenwalter, John
11/13/1942 - 10/08/2019
Photographer
We lost our good friend to prostate cancer. His parents were refugees from Hitler's Germany. When young, John worked in his family's paint manufacturing business in NYC and explored the US and Europe before settling in Colorado. He studied painting, drawing, sculpture and literature. He eventually became a published photographer. Celebration of Life: Oct,, 27, 1 pm. Mercury Cafe. RSVP to the Mercury 303-294-9258
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019