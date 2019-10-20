Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Mercury Cafe
John Schoenwalter


1942 - 2019
John Schoenwalter Obituary
Schoenwalter, John
11/13/1942 - 10/08/2019
Photographer

We lost our good friend to prostate cancer. His parents were refugees from Hitler's Germany. When young, John worked in his family's paint manufacturing business in NYC and explored the US and Europe before settling in Colorado. He studied painting, drawing, sculpture and literature. He eventually became a published photographer. Celebration of Life: Oct,, 27, 1 pm. Mercury Cafe. RSVP to the Mercury 303-294-9258
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019
