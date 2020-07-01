John Tober
1942 - 2020
Tober, John
01/08/1942 - 06/27/2020

John Mackley Tober, 78, of Denver, passed away on June 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Penny, his three children, Jill (Brian), Kelly (Chris) and Mike. John will be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Brooke, Abby, Nick, Charlie, and by his brother, Jeff. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene (Gene) Tober, and mother, Augusta (Gussie) Tober.

John was born on January 8, 1942 in Denver, Colorado to Gussie Kelly and Ralph Mackley. He was raised by Gussie and Gene Tober and graduated from East High School in 1959. John graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder and was a member of the Men's Ski Team. He served as a Sergeant in Vietnam and received the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service. John married Penny Agren on August 22, 1970 and they celebrated nearly 50 years of marriage.

John's greatest joy was spending time with his wife, family and dogs, Daisy and Bo. He was a kind and caring man who was deeply loved.

There will be a private service attended by the family. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice.


Published in Denver Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
