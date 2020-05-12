John Verna
1933 - 2020
Verna, John
09/07/1933 - 05/03/2020

John Ronald Verna, 86, of Denver, passed away Sunday May 3rd 2020. His death was unrelated to COVID-19. He was born in Kansas on September 7, 1933 to parents Jake and Marie Verna. The family moved to Denver in 1947. John graduated from Lakewood High School. He had a number of successful businesses over the years and was a member of the Lakewood chapter of Jaycees. He is survived by his children Patti, John and Mark, his grandchildren Ashur, Theron and Shiloh and 3 great grand children. He is preceded in death by his parents Jake and Marie Verna. He is finally free. There are no services scheduled at this time.


Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2020.
