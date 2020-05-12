Verna, John

09/07/1933 - 05/03/2020



John Ronald Verna, 86, of Denver, passed away Sunday May 3rd 2020. His death was unrelated to COVID-19. He was born in Kansas on September 7, 1933 to parents Jake and Marie Verna. The family moved to Denver in 1947. John graduated from Lakewood High School. He had a number of successful businesses over the years and was a member of the Lakewood chapter of Jaycees. He is survived by his children Patti, John and Mark, his grandchildren Ashur, Theron and Shiloh and 3 great grand children. He is preceded in death by his parents Jake and Marie Verna. He is finally free. There are no services scheduled at this time.





