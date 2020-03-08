|
|
Singleton, John W.
May 29, 1931 - February 3, 2020
Physician and Medical School Professor
SINGLETON - John Weir, M.D. died quietly at home on February 3, 2020 in the presence of his family after a brief illness. He was a loving husband and father, physician, researcher, and celebrated teacher in the fields of gastroenterology and medical student education, an engaged and beloved member of the community wherever he went, and a lifelong enthusiast of the outdoors in the West.
Born in Denver in 1931, John graduated as valedictorian from East High School, summa cum laude from Yale College, and third in his class at Harvard Medical School. John met his wife of sixty years, Louise, in Boston during his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital.
They returned to Denver in 1962, where John was a practicing physician and enjoyed a forty- five-year career at the University of Colorado School of Medicine as Professor of Medicine and Dean for Faculty Affairs. John was a globally recognized clinician, gastroenterologist, and expert on Crohn's disease. He coordinated the landmark National Cooperative Crohn's Disease Study that validated the outcome measure used to assess Crohn's disease therapy.
After retirement, John and Louise moved to Santa Fe, NM, where they lived for over ten years as active lovers of the arts and their community. John was an expert skier and avid fly fisherman. He trekked in Nepal and backpacked in the Rockies with family and friends. He loved scuba diving and played the oboe. After he retired, he learned to fly and enjoyed flying with the Aspen Flying Club. He was known for his gardening skills and loved to keep a steady supply of home- grown tomatoes. John was a member and elder at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church and a member of the Cactus Club.
He is survived by his wife Louise; his four children: John (Rob), Martha, David, and William; and seven grandchildren. A memorial Gathering of Gratitude will be planned in Denver in April.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to Santa Fe Pro Musica, 1512 Pacheco Street, #D201, Santa Fe, NM 87505 or by calling Lydia Mila?, Director of Donor Services, 505 373-2338.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 8, 2020