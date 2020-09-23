Bross, John Wesley
8/1/1953 - 8/14/2020
A husband and father, John Bross, 67, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Roswell, NM.
John was born on September 1, 1953, in Peoria, IL, to Wess and Mary Bross. He spent more than half his life as a senior piping designer, pioneering and innovating structural designs with a master's touch. On April 29, 1995, John married the love of his life, Vickie in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a deeply devoted husband for twenty-six years. John had such passion for people and was well known for his smile, quick wit, joyful laughter, and warm character, making those around him feel genuinely loved. John's presence would light up the room and bring warmth and compassion everywhere he went. He was a devout Christian who spent the first thing every morning reading and studying the Bible, and was constantly in awe of what he discovered in his walk with God.
SURVIVORS: John is survived by his beloved wife, Vickie; his brother, Mark; his sisters: Nancy Platt (Preston) and Traci Thomas Weir (Pat); his son Chad and daughter Willi; stepsons: Ryan and Eric Barnes; as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: There was a private viewing on Sunday, September 20, 2020. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, September 21, 2020, 12:00 PM, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, 2609 South Main, Roswell, NM.
MEMORIAMS: Flowers, donations, and condolences may be sent to the Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.
A live-stream of John's Memorial Service is available for those who were unable to attend at https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=anderson+bethany+live+stream
or alternatively at https://www.tinyurl.com/brossmemorial
.
John's tribute was written in his honor by his family.
Celebrate John's life by visiting www.andersonbethany.com
to offer a memory or expression of sympathy for his family.