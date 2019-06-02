|
Woods, John
12/26/1929 - 5/5/2019
John Woods passed away on May 5th after a brief illness. He was 89 years old. John had a passion to make the world a better place. In his life-long career as a banker, he made it his mission to discover, support, and finance the entrepreneurs, dreamers, and risk-takers who were building the companies and organizations that were tackling the big problems and opportunities.
Wherever he went in the world, John Woods made friends for life. He had an unmistakable style, charisma and charm. When you talked with him, you had his full and sincere attention. Throughout his life, this gift enabled him to amass a network of people often engaged in newsworthy projects.
John was born in 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois, but grew up and graduated from high school in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale. He spent most of his early life in or around Chicago but also spent many of his formative years in places such as Des Moines and Pontiac, IL.
John thrived in Hinsdale, making deep friendships that he kept all his life. As a member of the Hinsdale High School class of '48 he was a celebrated track and football star, holding many state titles and records. Being a part of a small community where your participation is encouraged and required made a lasting impression. Small town Midwestern values became a building block of his DNA, shaping him for the rest of his life.
The University of Colorado (CU) in Boulder offered John a football scholarship. Football, an active fraternity life (Phi Delta Theta), and a keen interest in studying business and economics were cut short with the onset of the Korean War. Rather than being drafted, he immediately entered military service eventually stationed in England and Norway. His deployment in Oslo included liaison work between the American Embassy and NATO. A chance encounter with a young blonde Norwegian translator in a NATO tunnel would become a marriage that lasted a day short of 67 years.
John and Marion were married in London, honeymooned in Copenhagen, and returned to Oslo for the remainder of John's military deployment. Once his military service was completed, the couple moved back to Boulder so that John could complete his degree. During this time, they gave birth to the first of five children, a son, John Jr.
After graduating from CU, John moved his new family close to Hinsdale to take a position with the prestigious Northern Trust Bank in Chicago. It was here that son number two, Donald, and daughter, Susan were born.
As John advanced in his banking career new opportunities began to appear and in 1963 he took a position with one of Ohio's largest banks, The Winter's National Bank in Dayton. He advanced quickly and by the time he turned 40, John was President of the bank.
The Woods family thrived in Dayton growing to five children with the birth of a son, Charles and daughter, Lisen.
In the mid 1970's, The Omaha National Bank was looking for a new Chairman and CEO and recruited John into this position. John joined the bank in 1976 leading a turnaround that posted year after year record growth. Ultimately, this success led to the merger of the Omaha National Bank and First National Bank of Lincoln, forming the holding company named FirsTier Inc., which was one of the largest and most successful bank holding companies in the Midwest.
In 1987, after 10 years in Omaha, John and Marion decided to move back to Colorado. They always loved Colorado - they had a house in Crested Butte and had always maintained friendships in Denver, including some from their college days in Boulder.
Shortly after the move, the opportunity arose to purchase the Rocky Ford National Bank, so John formed a new holding company named Community Bankshares, Inc. (CBI). Along with son Donald, a University of Denver graduate, who also began his banking career at the Northern Trust in Chicago, and a small group of private investors, they began growing the bank. CBI eventually grew to be one of the largest bank holding companies in Colorado and had 42 locations in communities throughout Colorado and in northern California.
John's passion to make the world a better place also extended to participation in numerous boards, clubs and organizations. In addition to serving as the President, CEO and Chairman of three different bank holding companies. John also had other varied interests and endeavors. He served two years as a senior advisor and "Advance Man" for Vice President Spiro Agnew, he served on the Citizens Advisory Board for the Strategic Air Command, he served as King of AkSarBen in 1984, he served for several years as a Director of the Federal Reserve Board of Kansas City, he was a Trustee of Creighton University and a Board member of the University of Nebraska Medical School. He was very active in banking organizations and travelled both the US and the world in his role as an advisor and speaker for many banking and financial services professional associations and organizations. In his retirement, he remained very active and was very proud of the work he did with the Service Corps of Retired Executives, or "SCORE", mentoring and counseling other entrepreneurs on how to build their own successful businesses. John was also very active as an entrepreneur, being part of the start-up of several businesses building marketing and new technology platforms. Outside of these activities, John also served on numerous civic and philanthropic boards throughout his career. He was driven by the desire to build a better community and assist others anywhere he could.
But most of all, John loved his family: his two sisters, five children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. John is survived by his wife, Marion and all their five children. In the Denver area: son and daughter-in-law John and Sandra Woods; son and daughter-in-law Donald and Kathleen Woods; daughter Susan Adams; daughter and son-in -law Lisen and Greg Kintzele: - and son Charles who resides in Cape Coral, Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Paine, of Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is preceded in death by his other sister, Katherine Erickson of Connecticut.
John's wish was for a private family service. Ashes will rest in St John's Cathedral and in the family plot in Armstrong, Iowa.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019