Quinones , Johnathon

September 20, 1966 - April 24, 2020



Our beloved brother has passed on to his next adventure. With a smile that could light up a room. His caring nature unlike any other. A courageous laugh that could brighten up everyone's gloom. He was a dear son, uncle, cousin, and brother. As he is now passed, we will forever make his memory last by remembering his kindness, he had in his heart for every person right from the start. He will always be part of our lives. He will be forever missed.





