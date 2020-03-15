Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
View Map

Johnny Wolfe


1965 - 2020
Johnny Wolfe Obituary
Wolfe, Johnny
Michael Alan
3/10/1965 - 3/5/2020
Combat Engineer

Johnny, 54, of Thornton, CO passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020. He was offered gifted classes and an appointment to West Point. He served as a Combat Engineer in the Army during Desert Storm and worked as an aircraft mechanic and carpenter his entire life. John loved the outdoors, camping and fishing with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his father John and brother Fred. He is survived by his mother, Allene Culp Wolfe, brothers Alvin (Laura) and William, son Alan, daughter Misty, grandchildren Julien and Nevaeh and numerous Nieces, Nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held March 23rd at Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant Street, Thornton CO at 2:00pm.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020
