Clark, Jon
1933~2019
Jon Clark passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his adored wife Margaret. After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, Jon and Margaret moved to Denver in 1961 from Sioux City, Iowa. A 25-year career at his beloved Denver Post followed. He is survived by his daughter Kelly (husband David Belue), son Jay (wife Jill), grandchildren Natalie (husband Scott Andersen), Jay (wife Jill), Jacob, Ellen and Molly and great grandchildren Abby, Luke, Justin and Jon. Memorial service at 10am, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, CO 80122. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gold Crown Foundation, 1743 Wazee Street, #300, Denver, CO 80202.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019