Jon Ponder
Ponder, Jon

Jon Wilbur Ponder passed on May 3, 2020 at the age of 73 in Denver, Colorado.

Jon was born in Decater, IL, to Alice Bernice Lundberg and Wilbur Homer Ponder. His childhood was spent in the Oak Park neighborhood of Chicago.

Jon attended Vanderbilt University where he met his wife, Jacque. He received a BA in History and was an active member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He went on to get his law degree from Denver University.

After law school, Jon practiced real estate law in Denver, as well as Colorado Springs. He also held a seat on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Jon was a vivacious reader and learner; he loved studying the stock and commodities markets, as well as reading historical and spy novels.

He found his love for tennis in his 20's winning tournaments across Colorado and meeting many of his lifelong friends. Jon enjoyed playing at The Broadmoor, Country Club of Colorado, and nearby at the Village Club of Cherry Hills, acting as President for many years.

Most of all, Jon valued time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Pascoe Ponder. They recently celebrated 51 years of marriage last fall. Jon and Jacque have three beautiful daughters: Cindy (Bruce) Budd from Melbourne, Australia; Shannon (Sven) Collins from Denver, CO; and Lauren (Turner) Dayton from Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren. All of which he loved and touched deeply.

He will be missed dearly by all who knew him, always bringing laughter and a big smile.

Jon's life was celebrated at a closed family service on May 14th in Brevard, NC at the Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery. In Jon's memory, donations can be made to Mt. Moriah Calvert Baptist Church: 928 Calvert Road, Brevard, NC 28712.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
