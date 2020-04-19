Jonathan Hicks
1995 - 2020
Hicks, Jonathan Jonathan Joseph Hicks died unexpectedly at his home in Mosca, Colo., on April 11. He was 24. Jon was born in Denver on July 4, 1995, started kindergarten at Centennial Elementary School in Denver and also attended schools in Austin, Texas, Monte Vista, Colo., and Worcester, Mass, where he graduated from Worcester Technical High School in 2014. President Barack Obama delivered the commencement speech to Jon's graduating class and he never forgot meeting the president and his presidential bear hug. "He smelled AMAZING," Jonathan liked telling people. Jon passionately followed the Colorado Rockies throughout his life. Even when he was only four years old, Jon amazed family and friends with his ability to uncannily mimic the batting stance of every Colorado Rockie on the starting roster then. Jon attended Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass., where he also worked as an assistant football coach for the Amcats. During his years in Massachusetts, Jon kindly tolerated the sports allegiances of his Colorado family as he grew into a big booster of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He moved back to Monte Vista in 2017, where he attended Trinidad State Junior College and earned an associate's degree in diesel mechanics. Jon worked for Tractor Supply and Napa Auto Parts in Alamosa, Colo. Jon loved wearing a cowboy hat and boots along with any item of clothing adorned with the name of his favorite teams including hats, underwear, shoes, socks, T-shirts and jackets. He loved to hunt and play video games and listen to the Dave Matthews Band and John Prine and Josh Turner. He was outgoing and confident all his life and always carried joy - making everyone around him happy. Jon is survived by his mother, Mary Hutchinson, Monte Vista; his father, Rev. Warren Hicks and stepmother, Rev. Lisa Green, Hampton, Va.; and his stepsister, Mary Mitchell, Houston. He also is survived by five aunts, seven uncles and seven first cousins, all of whom adored him, and by his fiancée, Jessie Fraser, and her children Lola, Lily and Logan, to whom Jon was bonded. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Blake Hicks, who died at age 7 in 1998; and his grandparents, Pat and Ed Hutchinson, Denver; and Sally and Donovan Hicks, Granby, Colo. A celebration of Jon's bright life will be held at a safer time.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jon brought such a positive energy to Anna Maria College, and I looked forward to the days when our paths would cross again. All my prayers to his family.
Drew Klein
Jonathan always was smiling and bounding through the hallways at Worcester Tech. I am a better person because I knew him. I am sorry to all that loved him and pray that you are carried by the wonderful memories of times spent in his beautiful presence. The world is a bit dimmer without him in it.
Michelle Phenix
He always put a smile on my face when I was down in school he always know how to make me laugh no mater what it was was he always know when I was down r.i.p Jonathan you was a very good friend I will miss you so much
Kelsey
Friend
I am so sorry for you loss. He will be greatly missed. Sending my love and prayers
Judith Castonguay
Sending love and a wish for peace. I remember young Jon well and treasure the seasons of life that our families lives overlapped. Im sure Sally and all his predecessors are enfolding him. Much love to you all. ❤
Becky Steenburg
Friend
I had the pleasure of working with Hicks on the AMCAT football staff he was a great man to be around and always full of energy. I will miss him.
Billy Maradei
Friend
I am profoundly sorry for your loss. I was blessed to meet Jon as an energetic youngster and watch him grow into an amazing young man. My thoughts and prayers are with you...
Melanie Silva
He was a wonderful kind soul. He was always smiling and positive. You will be greatly missed.
Dawn
Friend
We send our love and prayers to all of Jonathan's family. We have happy memories of Jon at St. Luke's in Worcester.
Susan and Brian Thomas
Pinehurst, NC
Rist in peace God bless you.
June Austin
Friend
He certainly was a bright light and so friendly, he did not know a stranger. He was a real charmer a pleasure to speak with and always very animated. Sending you all hugs and kisses and lots of love.
Angela -Sandoval
Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michele Laughlin
Acquaintance
I didn't know Jonathan, but based on my memories of Warren, he surely was a beautiful soul.
Jen Mraz
Classmate
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cherie O'Connor
Friend
