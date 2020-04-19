Hicks, Jonathan Jonathan Joseph Hicks died unexpectedly at his home in Mosca, Colo., on April 11. He was 24. Jon was born in Denver on July 4, 1995, started kindergarten at Centennial Elementary School in Denver and also attended schools in Austin, Texas, Monte Vista, Colo., and Worcester, Mass, where he graduated from Worcester Technical High School in 2014. President Barack Obama delivered the commencement speech to Jon's graduating class and he never forgot meeting the president and his presidential bear hug. "He smelled AMAZING," Jonathan liked telling people. Jon passionately followed the Colorado Rockies throughout his life. Even when he was only four years old, Jon amazed family and friends with his ability to uncannily mimic the batting stance of every Colorado Rockie on the starting roster then. Jon attended Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass., where he also worked as an assistant football coach for the Amcats. During his years in Massachusetts, Jon kindly tolerated the sports allegiances of his Colorado family as he grew into a big booster of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He moved back to Monte Vista in 2017, where he attended Trinidad State Junior College and earned an associate's degree in diesel mechanics. Jon worked for Tractor Supply and Napa Auto Parts in Alamosa, Colo. Jon loved wearing a cowboy hat and boots along with any item of clothing adorned with the name of his favorite teams including hats, underwear, shoes, socks, T-shirts and jackets. He loved to hunt and play video games and listen to the Dave Matthews Band and John Prine and Josh Turner. He was outgoing and confident all his life and always carried joy - making everyone around him happy. Jon is survived by his mother, Mary Hutchinson, Monte Vista; his father, Rev. Warren Hicks and stepmother, Rev. Lisa Green, Hampton, Va.; and his stepsister, Mary Mitchell, Houston. He also is survived by five aunts, seven uncles and seven first cousins, all of whom adored him, and by his fiancée, Jessie Fraser, and her children Lola, Lily and Logan, to whom Jon was bonded. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Blake Hicks, who died at age 7 in 1998; and his grandparents, Pat and Ed Hutchinson, Denver; and Sally and Donovan Hicks, Granby, Colo. A celebration of Jon's bright life will be held at a safer time.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.