Fischer, Joquetta

"Joy"

9-2-1940 - 7-20-2020



Never disavowing her given name Joquetta, Joy was born to Margaret "Mildred" and Wilhelm "Swede" Fischer in Great Bend, KS. She spent her early years climbing trees, skinning her knees and dressing her kittens in doll clothes on her parents' farm south of town. After moving into Great Bend in 1951, Joy traded a pastoral life for a more suburban one that included spending summers as a teenaged lifeguard chastising cannonballers and ducking acned adolescent advances at the municipal pool.



She attended Great Bend High School, graduating in 1958. Shortly thereafter, accompanied by her longtime classmate and closest friend Magdalena "Maggie" Hott, she left flyover country to attend Denver's Colorado Woman's College (CWC). There her studies took her from ingénue to woman of the world while she focused on a major in fine arts and - being rightfully deemed comely by any who knew her - was nominated as a candidate for 1960 CWC Beauty Queen.



Joy continued her fine arts and interior design studies while deflecting the onslaught of free-spirited suitors at least one of whom, while in a fog of over-imbibed bravado, tried to gain her favor with wit but instead made himself the fool by extinguishing his lit cigarette in her highball. Undissuaded by such off-putting advances and other equally inane attempts to gain her favor, Joy was not dissuaded, completing her studies and graduating from CWC in 1961.



Joy adopted Denver as her new home and in the years that followed she pursued a career with a number of interior design firms until, wishing to expand her knowledge and expertise, she went to Italy on a sabbatical. After returning, she started her own independent interior design firm, JFDesignsWest, which she was in the process of growing when a family member became ill. Putting the business plans aside, she instead served as caregiver while working in administration for various energy research firms. She continued until retiring in 2004 to her life and love of horticulture, painting and collecting art at her home in West Littleton while fulfilling her desire to travel to both coasts and motor through Europe, including once chartering a canal boat and conscripting a crew of two to privately cruise the canals of Holland.



Joy was fortunate and felt honored to have attracted a circle of mutually admiring and devoted friends over the years, as well as an adoring partner in her later life who loved and treasured her warm embrace, angelic laugh, and perfect singing pitch. Grousing good-humoredly, he cheerfully indulged her by lugging box after box of adornments up and down stairs to fulfill her tradition of painstakingly decorating their world for each holiday, season and any other event right up until idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) began to take her stamina.



In her last few years, even as the incurable IPF inexorably consumed her lungs and robbed her more and more of life-giving oxygen, she rarely complained and never fell into despair, taking strength instead from the spiritualism she had found in her early years and had always sustained her. The disease finally ran its course, reaching an inevitable end as she slipped quietly into that other realm that she so deeply believed was waiting for her.



Predeceased by parents and her brother Jack, Joy is survived only by distant cousins, a few remaining friends, and a partner who grieves so terribly, but not enough to dishonor her memory with more cigarettes and highballs.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Joy may wish to donate to Project Angel Heart, Denver Hospice, or any one of the numerous and deserving no-kill animal rescue services in her name.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store