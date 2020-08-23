Burke, Joseph Aloysius
Joseph Aloysius Burke 86, of Wheat Ridge, CO. Beloved father of Teresa Ahr, Tammy Johnson. Grandfather of Stephine Ahr, Melissa Ahr, Katherine Ahr, Paige Marrs, Rory Johnson, and Evan Johnson. Great-Grandfather to Matthew Jr., Phoenix, Porter, David, and Thalia. Also survived by his sisters Loretta Kjederquist, Mary Frances Palumbo, and Barbara McShane. Preceded in death by his son Martin John Burke, his parents John and Frances Burke, brothers Jim, Tom, Larry and John Burke. Joe was the President before he retired of Drive Train Industries. Private Funeral Mass, will be live streamed https://vimeo.com/450215535
9:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Sign condolence book at www.CFCSColorado.org