Rotole, Joseph Anthony
"Joe" "Nino"
July 14, 1957 - September 5, 2020
Denver native, 63, one of nine siblings, beloved uncle and friend. Joe was a friendly, gregarious, energetic soul who worked for years as owner of the Blarney Appliance Shop on East Colfax; a consummate salesman who took pride in customer service. After selling Blarney Appliance, Joe operated a successful catering business serving many of Denver's elite. Joe is survived by siblings Trudy (Jerry) O'Connor, Tom (Brooke), Jack (Jackie) and Bob Rotole, Dick (Sheri) Rotolo, Mary Yeager and Beverly
Rotole (spouse of the late Philip D. Rotole) and a large extended family who will miss their Uncle Joe. Preceded in death by parents Philip S. and Georgia Rotole and brothers Philip D. and James Patrick Rotole. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life are pending. Donations in Joe's name are welcome to the Rocky Mountain MS Center, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or a charity of choice
.