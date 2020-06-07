Vitale, Joseph Anthony "Joe"Joseph Anthony Vitale, 65, of Denver, Colorado died on May 23, 2020. Joseph was born to Joseph and Margaret "Jodi" Vitale in Detroit, Michigan on January 16, 1955. He graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School. Joseph went on to work at the Christian Living Community. He received a gold medal in the Special Olympics and became a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph is survived by his sister Mary Beth Vitale Dermody; brother-in-law, Neil Dermody and niece, Kathleen Dermody. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents.