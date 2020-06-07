Joseph Anthony "Joe" Vitale
1955 - 2020
Vitale, Joseph Anthony "Joe"

Joseph Anthony Vitale, 65, of Denver, Colorado died on May 23, 2020. Joseph was born to Joseph and Margaret "Jodi" Vitale in Detroit, Michigan on January 16, 1955. He graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School. Joseph went on to work at the Christian Living Community. He received a gold medal in the Special Olympics and became a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph is survived by his sister Mary Beth Vitale Dermody; brother-in-law, Neil Dermody and niece, Kathleen Dermody. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
What a special person Joe was! I remember hiring him when I was the Executive Director at Christian Living Communities. There was never a dull moment with Joe around. He blessed the lives of many residents and I truly believe they blessed him as well! My sympathy to you, Mary Beth, and your family.
Cherie Neerhof
Friend
