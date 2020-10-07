Birrell, Joseph
December 23, 1928 - September 26, 2020
Elementary School Teacher
Joseph Denton Birrell passed away quietly on September 26th. Joe served our country in the Navy and fought in the Korean War. He taught for 35 years in the Denver Public Schools. He will be remembered for his generosity, sense of adventure and mischief, his great love of teaching and the Colorado Mountains. He leaves behind his wife Judith Ann Cary, Susan and Jim Stofft, granddaughters Anna and Erin, as well as brothers David, Lynn and Larry Birrell. He was preceded in death by his daughter Catherine Ann Birrell McClellan. His full obituary can be found at www.horancares.com/obituary/Joseph-Birrell
A memorial service will be held at Horan&McConaty at 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard at 11 am on October 9th followed by internment at Ft Logan Cemetery at 1pm.