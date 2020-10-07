1/1
Joseph Birrell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Birrell, Joseph
December 23, 1928 - September 26, 2020
Elementary School Teacher

Joseph Denton Birrell passed away quietly on September 26th. Joe served our country in the Navy and fought in the Korean War. He taught for 35 years in the Denver Public Schools. He will be remembered for his generosity, sense of adventure and mischief, his great love of teaching and the Colorado Mountains. He leaves behind his wife Judith Ann Cary, Susan and Jim Stofft, granddaughters Anna and Erin, as well as brothers David, Lynn and Larry Birrell. He was preceded in death by his daughter Catherine Ann Birrell McClellan. His full obituary can be found at www.horancares.com/obituary/Joseph-Birrell

A memorial service will be held at Horan&McConaty at 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard at 11 am on October 9th followed by internment at Ft Logan Cemetery at 1pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved