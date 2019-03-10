|
|
Jaudon, Jr., Joseph C.
Joseph (Joe) Cabell Jaudon, Jr. passed away on February 12, 2019. Joe spent his final two days surrounded by his loving family with his wife, Tami, by his side. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Cathedral. Immediately following, a light luncheon reception will be held at the Brown Palace Hotel. Joe was born November 27, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Dr. Joseph C. Jaudon, Sr. and Ruth Bulla Jaudon. Joe's legacy lives on through his devoted wife, Tami (Tamara Gebhardt Jaudon), children Jenifer Sandberg (Neil), Joseph C. Jaudon III, Holly Mc Connell and Anthony Turner; grandchildren Ann-Elizabeth (Eli), Joshua, Joseph, Cameron, Ryun, Madison, Cab (Joe IV) and Carli; great grandchildren Carson, Jack and Beau, as well as through all of the young lawyers he taught and mentored through the years. He is survived by his sister, Anne Jaudon Campbell, and brother, Robert C. Jaudon. Joe was preceded in death by daughter, Heather Turner. Joe was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son, grandson and great-grandson of physicians. Joe attended Westminster College and the University of Missouri School of Law. After graduating from law school, Joe moved to Colorado and started practicing law in 1962. He aspired to be a great trial lawyer and became one of the most renowned trial lawyers in Colorado. He achieved his dream by combining three things: an unequaled work ethic, God-given talent and simple decency. He was always a gentleman who exemplified all of the virtues of the legal profession and none of the vices. It did not matter to Joe if you were a Supreme Court Justice, a world renowned neurosurgeon, a hospital executive, a juror, a witness, a client, a court reporter, a student, his client or his adversary, Joe treated you with courtesy and respect. Joe was regarded as the model of what a trial lawyer should be by everyone he encountered. Over the course of his long career, Joe received many honors. He was inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers in 1980, at age 42. He was also inducted into the International Society of Barristers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, whose membership is limited to 500 Fellows in the United States, and an Advocate in the American Board of Trial Advocates, (ABOTA). Joe was selected by his peers to be listed in Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers from the inception of those publications. In 1999, the Colorado Bar Association bestowed on Joe its seldom-given award for professionalism. In 2015, ABOTA recognized Joe as a Living Legend. Indeed he was. Beside these honors and recognitions as one of Colorado's top trial lawyers, Joe readily shared his courtroom skills and tactics with young lawyers through his trial advocacy teaching at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and at the National Institute of Trial Advocacy (NITA). He served on the board of Trustees of NITA for many years, co-founded a Denver-based trial skills program, and regularly taught at NITA Programs throughout the United States. In 1983-84, he taught trial tactics at Harvard. In 1986, he received a Fulbright Fellowship to establish and direct advocacy programs in New Zealand. Despite his busy schedule, he found time to tutor and mentor an at-risk child at the elementary school near his office. The mentoring continued through high school, college, and beyond. Joe was much more than a successful lawyer. He enjoyed art, music, theater, scuba diving and the company of his friends and family. Joe's story is also a love story. On December 22, 1991, he married Tami. They traveled the world together and were seldom apart. Their love for one another was profound and an inspiration to all who knew them. Memorials in Joe's name may be given to: Parkinson's Assn. of the Rockies - www.parkinsonsrockies.org or the Denver Botanic Gardens - www.botanicgardens.org
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019