Spencer, Jr., Joseph C.
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph C. Spencer announces his passing on May 14, 2019. He is survived by Terri, his wife of 62 years, his son Mike (Adrienne), daughters Mary Chao and Sue Hahn (Jeff), six grandchildren Ryan, Joe, Mitchell, Megan, Andrew and Christopher, and two great-grandsons Jackson and Carter. As well as many nieces and nephews.
With a passionate devotion to his family, Joe was known as a loyal, generous and very proud family man. He was the kind of man many sought out for advice and support because of his honesty, understanding and true caring nature. He was a humble and kind man to all.
Born in Deadwood, South Dakota, Joe was the oldest of 4, Nancy (sister), Bob (brother), Jean (sister). Joe studied at Stanford University before transferring to the South Dakota School of Mines where he earned a degree in Engineering. During that time Joe met and married the love of his life, Terri (formerly of Ipswitch, SD).
While an excellent engineer, Joe discovered that his natural ability to relate and communicate with diverse groups of people would lead him to a career path in Business Development. He earned his first M.B.A from Rollins College and later earned a Sloan Fellowship from Stanford University. Joe retired in 1991 after 32 years with Martin Marietta (Lockheed Martin).
While his family is comforted to know that Joe is in God's loving care, he will be missed by many. A mass and burial has been planned in Hot Springs, South Dakota this summer, a place where he enjoyed many family get-togethers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Jewish Health.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019