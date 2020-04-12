|
|
Caffarelli, Joseph, Jr.
9/7/1945 - 4/6/2020
Joseph Caffarelli, Jr., 74, of Centennial passed away on April 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kris; sister-in-laws, Kaye Hall and Kit Bruce; nephews, Craig Caffarelli, Brian Caffarelli and Ryan Bruce; six great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles and his parents Joseph Sr. and Mary Grace. He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Accounting. An Army Veteran, he served four years during Vietnam. Mr. Caffarelli was an professional Accountant. No services are planned at this time. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Dumb Friends League of Colorado, ddfl.org.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020