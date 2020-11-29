Nelson, Joseph David
9/6/1948 - 11/25/2020
Denverite and bicycle enthusiast Joseph David Nelson III died at home
Nov. 25 after a long illness. He was 72.
David was born in Cincinnati and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut. He
attended Greenwich Country Day School and then the Lawrenceville
School. He moved to Denver in 1970 where he opened The Great Divide, a
saloon on South Broadway. He returned back east for a few years,
coming home to Denver in the late '70s when he discovered the
wonders of bicycling along with the delicate demands of mapmaking
He combined these passions in a weekly column for the Rocky Mountain
News, the Ride Guide, that ran 1990-95. These columns were later
turned into two books, "The Ride Guide" and "The Ride Guide II." The popular columns
served up detailed trail descriptions and superb maps of hundreds of
rides on dirt and pavement in Denver and along the front range.
David played a central role in the creation and execution of Bike to
Nature, a fundraiser for Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado that ran
annually from 1992-94. The two-day mountain biking ride, which
included dirt roads and segments of the Colorado Trail in and around
Buffalo Creek, proved to be the first sample of single-track mountain
bike riding for thousands of Coloradans.
"There's no doubt that David deserves a lot of credit for opening
people's eyes to the joy of riding the Colorado Trail at a time when
mountain biking was just taking off," said his friend and Rocky
Mountain News colleague Joe Rassenfoss. "The resulting explosion in
riding up near Buffalo Creek, which in turn led to all those great
trails being built up there, is in no small part thanks to David."
He started his digital cartography business, MapWorks, in 1990 where he created
transportation maps for cities and communities throughout
the United States. He was an independent contractor for the National Park Service as they digitized their maps.
He is remembered as a quiet and eminently kind man. When hearing of
his passing, people invariably say, "What a great guy." He was a gentleman's gentleman. David is
survived by his wife Annie Slocum, his brothers Clark Nelson and Phil Nelson
his sister Jerry Brown, and mother Mary Stambaugh.
In lieu of flowers , contributions are requested to The American Transplant Foundation or the Max Fund.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.