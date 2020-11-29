1/1
Joseph David Nelson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson, Joseph David
9/6/1948 - 11/25/2020


Denverite and bicycle enthusiast Joseph David Nelson III died at home
Nov. 25 after a long illness. He was 72.
David was born in Cincinnati and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut. He
attended Greenwich Country Day School and then the Lawrenceville
School. He moved to Denver in 1970 where he opened The Great Divide, a
saloon on South Broadway. He returned back east for a few years,
coming home to Denver in the late '70s when he discovered the
wonders of bicycling along with the delicate demands of mapmaking
He combined these passions in a weekly column for the Rocky Mountain
News, the Ride Guide, that ran 1990-95. These columns were later
turned into two books, "The Ride Guide" and "The Ride Guide II." The popular columns
served up detailed trail descriptions and superb maps of hundreds of
rides on dirt and pavement in Denver and along the front range.
David played a central role in the creation and execution of Bike to
Nature, a fundraiser for Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado that ran
annually from 1992-94. The two-day mountain biking ride, which
included dirt roads and segments of the Colorado Trail in and around
Buffalo Creek, proved to be the first sample of single-track mountain
bike riding for thousands of Coloradans.
"There's no doubt that David deserves a lot of credit for opening
people's eyes to the joy of riding the Colorado Trail at a time when
mountain biking was just taking off," said his friend and Rocky
Mountain News colleague Joe Rassenfoss. "The resulting explosion in
riding up near Buffalo Creek, which in turn led to all those great
trails being built up there, is in no small part thanks to David."
He started his digital cartography business, MapWorks, in 1990 where he created
transportation maps for cities and communities throughout
the United States. He was an independent contractor for the National Park Service as they digitized their maps.
He is remembered as a quiet and eminently kind man. When hearing of
his passing, people invariably say, "What a great guy." He was a gentleman's gentleman. David is
survived by his wife Annie Slocum, his brothers Clark Nelson and Phil Nelson
his sister Jerry Brown, and mother Mary Stambaugh.
In lieu of flowers , contributions are requested to The American Transplant Foundation or the Max Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Oh Annie, I am so sad to hear of David's passing. I haven't seen you in many years, but I have thought of you often. I am thinking about you with a heavy heart. xoxo Diane Moravec
Diane Moravec
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved