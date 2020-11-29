Nelson, Joseph David

9/6/1948 - 11/25/2020





Denverite and bicycle enthusiast Joseph David Nelson III died at home

Nov. 25 after a long illness. He was 72.

David was born in Cincinnati and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut. He

attended Greenwich Country Day School and then the Lawrenceville

School. He moved to Denver in 1970 where he opened The Great Divide, a

saloon on South Broadway. He returned back east for a few years,

coming home to Denver in the late '70s when he discovered the

wonders of bicycling along with the delicate demands of mapmaking

He combined these passions in a weekly column for the Rocky Mountain

News, the Ride Guide, that ran 1990-95. These columns were later

turned into two books, "The Ride Guide" and "The Ride Guide II." The popular columns

served up detailed trail descriptions and superb maps of hundreds of

rides on dirt and pavement in Denver and along the front range.

David played a central role in the creation and execution of Bike to

Nature, a fundraiser for Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado that ran

annually from 1992-94. The two-day mountain biking ride, which

included dirt roads and segments of the Colorado Trail in and around

Buffalo Creek, proved to be the first sample of single-track mountain

bike riding for thousands of Coloradans.

"There's no doubt that David deserves a lot of credit for opening

people's eyes to the joy of riding the Colorado Trail at a time when

mountain biking was just taking off," said his friend and Rocky

Mountain News colleague Joe Rassenfoss. "The resulting explosion in

riding up near Buffalo Creek, which in turn led to all those great

trails being built up there, is in no small part thanks to David."

He started his digital cartography business, MapWorks, in 1990 where he created

transportation maps for cities and communities throughout

the United States. He was an independent contractor for the National Park Service as they digitized their maps.

He is remembered as a quiet and eminently kind man. When hearing of

his passing, people invariably say, "What a great guy." He was a gentleman's gentleman. David is

survived by his wife Annie Slocum, his brothers Clark Nelson and Phil Nelson

his sister Jerry Brown, and mother Mary Stambaugh.

In lieu of flowers , contributions are requested to The American Transplant Foundation or the Max Fund.





