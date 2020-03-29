|
|
Elliott, Joseph
Sept. 8, 1945 - March 21, 2020
Joseph M. Elliott, age 74, died on Saturday March 21, 2020. Joe is survived by his wife Gladys; his children Toni Doukas (Tony), Christina Baker and Joseph Elliott; and his grandchildren Annalisa, Melina, George and Alexis Doukas, Audrey Baker, and Emily, Joseph and Michael Elliott. He is also survived by his sister, Shirlie Faour (Houston, TX), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents, and brother William Elliott preceded him in death. Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19 the family will be holding private services at this time. Please know that public services will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020