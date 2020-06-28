Elinoff, Joseph J.
Joseph J. Elinoff, Denver. Husband of the late Beverly J. Elinoff. Father of Linda (Ken) Feltz, Kallman (Margie) Elinoff, Neal (Karla) Elinoff and Nathan (Louise) Elinoff. Grandfather of Barbara (Nathan) Goldstein, Genessee Elinoff, Jonah (Katherine) Elinoff, Jonathan Elinoff, Aaron (Whitney) Elinoff, Alanna (Brian) Houze, Talia (Stephen) Afasano, Sara Feltz and Caleb Elinoff. Great-grandfather of Liora & Nava Goldstein and Theodore, Fitzwilliam & Mildred Elinoff. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made to Rodef Shalom Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.