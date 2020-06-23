Johnson, Joseph

"Joe"

11/14/1947 - 06/14/2020



Joseph "Joe" Johnson, 72, originally of Arvada, Colorado, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a brief, but valiant fight with cancer. Joe was born on November 14, 1947 in El Paso, TX and relocated to Denver, CO. He graduated from North High School in 1965. Joe enlisted in the Navy right out of high school and was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Medal in 1968. Joe went to Auraria Campus College in Denver and graduated with an Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1977. Joe was a machinist and retired from G & K Machinery in 2013. Joe loved working on and restoring old cars and also had a love for fishing and travel. Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pam Johnson of Pinehurst, TX and a sister Kelly Fields. Joe is survived by his children Kristin Johnson, Mike Johnson (Brooke), Eric Lynch (Marcy) and Jason Lynch (Kelly); he is also survived by 9 grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews and sister (and brother) in-laws. He is preceded in death by Lois & Albert Johnson, Orlin Arthur Wooten, Ethel Wooten, Katherine Johnson, Norma, Ron, Tim and Jim Theisen. Visitation services will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Magnolia Funeral Home, 811 Magnolia Blvd., Magnolia, TX, 77355. Funeral services will begin at 12:00pm followed directly by the burial. There will also be a memorial to be held in Arvada, CO, later this year.





