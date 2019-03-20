|
Hayes, Joseph Kennedy
January 24, 1965 - March 12, 2019
Joseph Kennedy Hayes, 54, passed away on Mar. 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patricia Hayes and Tom Goodman; brothers, Jim, John; and sister, Mary (Mark). Memorial gathering will be on Sat., Mar. 23 from 2-5pm at CU Denver South, 10035 S. Peoria St., Parker, CO 80134. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dumb Friends League or to Ridge View Academy. View complete obituary at www.newcomerdenver.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 20, 2019