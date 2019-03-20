Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
CU Denver South,
10035 S. Peoria St.,
Parker, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kennedy Hayes


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Kennedy Hayes Obituary
Hayes, Joseph Kennedy
January 24, 1965 - March 12, 2019

Joseph Kennedy Hayes, 54, passed away on Mar. 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patricia Hayes and Tom Goodman; brothers, Jim, John; and sister, Mary (Mark). Memorial gathering will be on Sat., Mar. 23 from 2-5pm at CU Denver South, 10035 S. Peoria St., Parker, CO 80134. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dumb Friends League or to Ridge View Academy. View complete obituary at www.newcomerdenver.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.