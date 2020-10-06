King, Jr., Joseph

04/22/1947 - 09/23/2020



It is with sorrow that we inform you of the death of Joseph King, Jr. Joe lived an adventurous life. Joe was born in Leadville, CO, on April 22, 1947, and died September 23, 2020, in Lafayette, CO.

Joe was preceded in death by granddaughter Kacey, sister Deanna, and parents Marge and Joe Sr.

He is survived by special friend Pamela Fistell, children Joe King III, Michelle Gilmer, and Melanie Miesner, as well as grandchildren Brooke Hahn, Kaylee Hahn, Calvin Gilmer, and Jackson Gilmer.

His family moved throughout the Western United States, following his father's career as a geological engineer. He attended high school in Englewood, Colorado. He went on to work as a medic in the US Reserves and his will to help people endured throughout his life. Joe married Carolyn and together they had two beautiful children, son Joe III and daughter Michelle. He was thrilled later in life to re-connect with his previously adopted daughter Melanie, along with her husband Roger, and granddaughters Brooke and Kaylee.

His funeral, blessings, and eulogies will be held at St. Joseph's cemetery in Leadville, CO on Tuesday, October 6th at 1 pm. In acknowledgment of Joe's love of Hawaii, dress code for the service is Hawaiian-themed.





