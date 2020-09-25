1/1
Joseph Lincoln
1928 - 2020
LINCOLN, JOSEPH
08/06/1928 - 09/14/2020

Joe was born at Mercy Hospital in Denver and spent his young life in Aurora until he married in 1958. Joe spent two years in the U.S. Army. He attended Denver University with a degree in business administration and then DU Law School with a Juris Doctorate degree. While attending law school, he worked as a night bookkeeper at Central Bank in Denver. The bank president asked him to please stay at the bank. He became a Trust Officer at the bank, and that was where he met his wife, who had just lost her first husband and parents and needed a lawyer for the sale of their farm, etc.
Joe became acquainted with Jeannine and her two sons, John, age four months, and David, who had just turned two. Eventually, Joe married Jeannine and became a lifelong father and husband of 62 years.
During that time, Joe also became father to his two daughters, Barbara and Paula Jo. Also during that time, Joe ascended to the office of President of Central Bank Denver (fourth largest in Colorado) and also CEO of a 20 Bank Holding Co.
Joe loved to fish, stay in the mountains, and travel. He and Jeannine traveled to many countries, including China, Japan and much of Europe, Russia, and Mexico. He kept many lifelong friends and valued all family and friends.
Joe and Jeannine built their first house near Valley Country Club and their last house of fifty years in Hidden Village near Parker. During that time, Joe was a member of the Colorado Bar Association, Civitan and many other associations, as well as overseeing the growth and preservation of downtown Denver.
Joe and Jeannine have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jeannine and family can be reached at Legacy Village, 535 W. Castle Pines Parkway, #387, Castle Pines, CO 80108. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Denver Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
