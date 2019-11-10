|
Imhoff, Joseph Martin, Sr.
Joseph Martin Imhoff, the second son and fourth child of Walter P. Imhoff and Frances Barkhausen, was born April 21, 1934 at St. Joseph Hospital, Denver and passed peacefully on November 5, 2019.
Joseph attended grade school and high school at St. Francis de Sales, where he won the city-wide parochial boxing championship in 1949. He graduated from Regis College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was inducted into the Army and spent a major portion of his service time in Germany. After discharge, he returned to Denver and worked in the investment business, most notably as a municipal bond salesman for Hanifen, Imhoff and Samford, Inc. In 1987, he moved to Scottsdale, AZ and worked for Peacock, Hislop, Staley and Given until his retirement. He was an avid motorsports enthusiast and raced in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb from 1977 to 1983 with his family serving as his pit crew. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips with Regis classmates and deeply cherished those friendships. Joseph is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna; sister Frances Lee; five children, Diane Cornette of Phoenix, AZ, Joseph Martin Jr. (Liz Worley) of Raleigh, NC, Gregory (Mari Anne), of Englewood, Steven (Monica) of Gilbert, AZ, and Paul (Christy) of Ladera Ranch, CA; nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary Anne Nill and Elizabeth Timmins; brother Walter F. Imhoff; grandson Reese Joseph Imhoff. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14 at 6:00 PM at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., with Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15 at 10:00 AM at Risen Christ Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation or .
