Hoffman, Joseph Michael
3/10/1969 - 3/20/2019

Joe passed away suddenly on March 20. He spent his life as an expert and passionate skier and worked for over 30 years in Colorado ski industry. Most recently he was the owner of Rocky Mountain Boot Fitting. He loved helping skiers find comfortable ski boots that allowed them to achieve the pure joy on the slopes, that he himself always experienced. Joe will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends, and his customers. A private family memorial is planned. Rest in Peace and Joy, Joe!
