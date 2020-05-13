Miner, Joseph

03/02/1941 - 05/10/2020

Accountant and Business Owner



Joseph P. Miner was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and proud veteran. He was our rock, our family's foundation. He was always near when we needed him. With his wisdom, he guided us through life's ups and down. With his encouragement, he pushed us to follow our dreams. With his strength, he anchored our family. With his support, our family grew and prospered. And with his passing, we will continue on the path he laid for us.

Joe spent his days completing tax returns for customers whom he considered friends. A dedicated accountant and bookkeeper by trade, his passions ranged from coin and stamp collecting to home repairs. Joe was always armed with a sharp wit and a corny joke. Time and time again he chose the high road, sacrificing so those he loved could have more. He was preceded in death by his son James. He is survived by his beloved wife Mari A. Miner, 3 children- Margret, Ronald, and Joseph Jr., and 5 grandchildren and his brother and wife Ronald and Gemma Miner.

He will be greatly missed









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store