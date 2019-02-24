Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Community Church
1801 South Logan Street
Denver, CO
Joseph R. Butler


Butler, Joseph R.
11/12/1954 - 2/13/2019

Joseph R. Butler, 64, passed away on 2/13/2019 from melanoma. Joseph was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Robert Dale and Rosemary Page Butler. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Godard); daughter, Jessica; brother, Frank (AR); and sister, Julianne (CO). A memorial service will be held Saturday March 23rd, 11am at Hope Community Church 1801 South Logan Street Denver, CO. Donations can be sent to The Denver Hospice or Forney Museum.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019
