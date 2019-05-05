|
|
Soehn, Joseph
"Sepp"
October 22, 1928 - May 2, 2019
Joseph "Sepp" Soehn passed away peacefully in his home in the early morning hours of May 2, 2019. He was 90 years old. Joe was born on October 22, 1928, in Karamurat, Romania to Romanus and Maria Eva Soehn. He and his young wife, Theresia Soehn (nee Druhar), immigrated to the United States in 1955, along with their firstborn child, Cornelia "Connie." Joe's passions were many but most important were his family, his Catholic Faith, his music, gardening and European soccer. He lived the American Dream by starting his own lawn care and sprinkler business. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Theresia; his children Connie Johnson (Steve), Ingrid Cohen (Roger), Sylvia Lenling and Joe Soehn, Jr. (Sandra); grandchildren Heather Johnson, Kyle Lenling, Brandon Cohen, Sasha Cohen, and Katherine Soehn; great-grandchildren Alexa Johnson and Bodie Lenling Delgado; siblings Magdalena Bernhardt (Alfred Bernhardt, decd), Sylvia Friedrich (Anton), Dorothy Morris (Don) and Regina Wolf (Don); sister-in-law Johanna Soehn (Benjamin Soehn, decd) and brother-in-law, Joseph Druhar (Marianna). Preceded in death by his parents, Romanus and Maria Eva Soehn, 5 brothers and 1 sister. He touched many lives with his kindness and will be greatly missed. Funeral services for Sepp will be held at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary & Mount Olivet Cemetery located at 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019. Visitation at 1:00 PM, Rosary at 1:30 PM, Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Mattthew 25:23
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019