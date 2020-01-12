Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Regis High School
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tatarka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Tatarka


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Tatarka Obituary
Tatarka, Joseph
Nov. 10, 1947 - Dec. 21, 2019

Joe, born in Sterling Co, attended Regis High, class of 1966, CU and Seattle University (MBA). Sergeant First Calvary Division, Vietnam. Owner of AB&C Enterprises and past President of Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Fan of the Buffalos, Broncos and Rockies. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was a beloved Uncle, Great Uncle and friend to all. Memorial Service to be held Saturday February 1st at Regis High School 1pm. Visit: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/joe-tatarka/2216
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -