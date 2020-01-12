|
Tatarka, Joseph
Nov. 10, 1947 - Dec. 21, 2019
Joe, born in Sterling Co, attended Regis High, class of 1966, CU and Seattle University (MBA). Sergeant First Calvary Division, Vietnam. Owner of AB&C Enterprises and past President of Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Fan of the Buffalos, Broncos and Rockies. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was a beloved Uncle, Great Uncle and friend to all. Memorial Service to be held Saturday February 1st at Regis High School 1pm. Visit: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/joe-tatarka/2216
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020